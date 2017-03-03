Veteran actors bring King Lear to life on the Guthrie stage

Nathaniel Fuller as King Lear. Credit: Guthrie Theater

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in more than 20 years the Guthrie stages Shakespeare’s King Lear.

After years of ruling Britain in peace, a respected King Lear decides to relinquish his crown and divide his kingdom among his three daughters. But when their love and loyalty falter, so does Lear’s sanity.

King Lear is a gripping portrait of fathers, daughters and a once-mighty ruler thwarted by his own hubris and betrayed by a vanishing mind.

King Lear showcases the Twin Cities’ greatest talent, including Guthrie Theater veterans Nathaniel Fuller and Stephen Yoakam alternating performances in the title role.

Nathaniel Fuller talked to KARE 11 News at 4 about this amazing role. Fuller has appeared in more than 80 productions and has been performing at the Guthrie since 1987.

Stephen Yoakam shares the role of King Lear. He has appeared in 75 productions in his illustrious career.

