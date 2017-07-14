What's up this weekend: July 14-16

Michele Kelm-Helgen says she hopes the X Games will make Minnesota its permanent home. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here's a look at What's Up this weekend in the Twin Cities.

SUMMER X GAMES

The best in extreme sports are in town!

The X Games are already underway at U.S. Bank Stadium and run through Sunday.

General admission tickets start at $20.

METROPOLITAN MEET UP

Keep an eye out for dozens of classic cars around town this weekend.

There's an international meet up for Nash Metropolitans. All of them are over 50 years old.

They're on display for free Saturday at the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Northeast Minneapolis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MAPLE GROVE DAYS

Maple Grove days are underway and run through the weekend.

There's a lot planned, including Friday night’s Maple Grove Ambassador coronation.

The movie “Trolls” is also being shown outside Friday night at Town Green Park

LAKEFRONT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Enjoy some music in Prior Lake at the Lakefront Music Festival.

Friday is rock night with “The Fray” headlining. On Saturday, Billy Currington headlines Country Night.

You can buy tickets right at the gate each night for $30.

QUEEN & ADAM LAMBERT AT XCEL

More music Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert and Queen bring their 25 city north American tour to town.

Tickets for the show start at $30.

