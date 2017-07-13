X Fest brings entertainment and games to the Mpls X Games

X Fest activities in Minneapolis. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s the moment Minneapolis has been waiting for. The first of the three major sporting events to come to the new US Bank Stadium is finally here.

The X Games are underway and happening outside the stadium is the X Fest.

Today the X Fest is open to the public and the activities are free (Friday through Sunday they do require a ticket).

In addition to Onewheel, the U.S. Navy, Fruit of the Loom, and Toyota there are many other booths and activities happening outside the stadium:

X FEST STAGE

The X Fest Stage will showcase live entertainment during all four days of X Fest with amazing DJ’s, exciting bands and daily giveaways of incredible prizes. Artists playing the stage include:

DJ Shannon Blowtorch – Sitting as the resident DJ of the X Games weekend, she is a Minneapolis local and award-winning DJ.

DJ Livia & DJ Precious – At nine and 10 years old, they’re part of the Monster Kids Crew out of Chicago. Known for their tribute sets to rap legends, they’ll be on the X Fest stage both Saturday and Sunday.

TJ Mizell – Son of Jam Master Jay and currently the touring DJ for A$AP Ferg.

Red Baraat – A pioneering multi-cultural group from Brooklyn famously dubbed “the best party band in years” by NPR

The Flavor Savers – Having opened for international touring acts – including John Oates and Usher – the Flavor Savers are the hottest sketch comedy electro-rap dance group, having performed for thousands across North America, including Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival.

White Reaper – Straight down the middle rock n’ roll from Kentucky, White Reaper recently played Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival.

ART INSTALLATIONS

Drawing from the deep pool of Twin Cities talent, X Games has teamed up with the several visual artists who will be bringing their skills to X Games Minneapolis with live painting executions and large scale installations.

Minneapolis local, Hot Tea, will install some of his signature fence panels as well as an eight-foot steel and yarn installation created just for X Games.

Local artist Mark Rivard will showcase a student skateboard art gallery and interactive skateboard art studio, where visitors can create their own board designs with Mark and his Rivard Art team.

Located at the main entry of the music venue, the City of Minneapolis-sponsored Creative City Challenge will showcase an impressive installation featuring “Orbacles” by Minn_Labb – designed to inform visitors of the effects of climate change on bird species and activate the senses through sound, smell and water.

Other artists, curated by SprATX, will be featured throughout X Fest and include Biafra, WUNDR, Greg Gossel, Adam Turman, Dinky Donalds, Wes Winship, Jeremy Wright and Andrew Broder.

X Games’ bi-annual action sports photography contest, World of X Games Presents ZOOM, will be back at X Games Minneapolis with its signature lightbox installations of the six finalist photographs.

SOUR PUNCH NEXT X PARKS

Fans can aim to be the next X Games superstar by trying out one of the professionally-designed Skateboard Street and BMX Park interactive courses or the Skateboard Pump Track. Sour Punch Next X Parks will also feature daily pro athlete demos on the vert ramp, along with the opportunity to “learn how-to vert” for kids of all ages.

FACEIT X GAMES ROCKET LEAGUE INVITATIONAL

FACEIT, the leading online competitive gaming platform, has teamed up with ESPN X Games to present the FACEIT X Games Rocket League Invitational – a new Esports competition taking place within X Fest.

Competitors will battle in heated rounds of Rocket League, a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and driving, to vie for a $75,000 prize pool. The FACEIT X Games Rocket League invitational will take place July 14-16 and will be streamed live on ESPN3 and additional platforms. More information on the tournament format and teams participating will be announced in the near future.

Ticket information and full music and competition schedules are available at XGames.com/tickets. Admission to X Fest is included in the price of an X Games ticket.

Additional information on all X Games Minneapolis 2017 events is available on www.xgames.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV