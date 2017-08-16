You can now play blacklight minigolf at the Mall of America

The Rock of Ages Blacklight Minigolf is now open on Level 3 at the Mall of America. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Get ready to get psychedelic -- blacklight minigolf is now open at the Mall of America.

The Rock of Ages Blacklight Minigolf course is a full 18-hole adventure for golfers of all ages and abilities.

The course takes rock lovers through every decade of the genre, from the 50s to modern day rock.

Along the way, murals highlighting the pop culture from those eras give players a trip down memory lane.

Several holes are interactive, including a 50s-style car that revs its engine and flashes its headlights, a Prince-inspired purple guitar that illuminates, a jukebox that plays music and if you're lucky enough to finish with a hole-in-one, the universal sign for rock 'n roll jams out with a mini concert.

A single game is $9.99 or a family of four can play for $31.99.

The new blacklight minigolf is located on Level 3, near Crayola Experience and Margaritaville. For hours and directions, click here.

