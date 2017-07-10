General Mills announces new products

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With a focus on simplicity, original recipes and great taste with basic ingredients, General Mills has announced its new line-up of products.
From French-style yogurt to organic soup, the new products are focused on simple ingredients, more gluten free and organic offerings, plus a focus on nutritional improvements.
Here's a few of the products being launched:
- Annie’s Organic Cheese Puffs: Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail.
- Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Made with a combination of real apples and cinnamon. No artificial colors or flavors.
- Betty Crocker Original Recipe: Betty’s Original Recipe has only recognizable (no artificial) ingredients you’d find in your pantry, like sugar, flour and cocoa. Available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy and German Chocolate Delight.
- Blueberry Chex: Blueberry-flavored Gluten Free Chex cereal.
- Fiber One Protein Nut Bars: A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and five grams of sugar. Comes in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut.
- LÄRABAR Nut & Seed Crunchy Bars: A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors: Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Almond.
- Nature Valley Biscuits in Coconut Butter: Each biscuit has 13 grams of whole grain made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut.
- Nature Valley XL Protein Chewy Bars: XL Protein Chewy Bars are made with 15 grams of protein. Available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut. Gluten Free.
- Old El Paso Blue Corn Stand ‘n Stuff Taco Shells: Made with only three ingredients.
- Pillsbury’s Best Pizza Dough: The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust.
- Progresso Organic: Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone.
- Yoplait Mix-Ins: Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond, and Mint Chocolate Delight.
- Oui by Yoplait: Inspired by Yoplait’s Saveur d’Autrefois (“taste of yesteryear”) sold in France, Oui by Yoplait is made with simple ingredients like whole milk and real pieces of fruit. Cultured with a pot set approach, you eat each serving from the glass container in which the yogurt was cultured.
