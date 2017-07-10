General Mills announces new products

General Mills announced its new product line-up on Monday, with an emphasis on "simplicity." (Photo: General Mills)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With a focus on simplicity, original recipes and great taste with basic ingredients, General Mills has announced its new line-up of products.

From French-style yogurt to organic soup, the new products are focused on simple ingredients, more gluten free and organic offerings, plus a focus on nutritional improvements.

Here's a few of the products being launched:

Annie’s Organic Cheese Puffs : Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail.

: Organic baked corn puffs in Cheddar Cheesy and White Cheddar Bunny Tail. Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch : Made with a combination of real apples and cinnamon. No artificial colors or flavors.

: Made with a combination of real apples and cinnamon. No artificial colors or flavors. Betty Crocker Original Recipe : Betty’s Original Recipe has only recognizable (no artificial) ingredients you’d find in your pantry, like sugar, flour and cocoa. Available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy and German Chocolate Delight.

: Betty’s Original Recipe has only recognizable (no artificial) ingredients you’d find in your pantry, like sugar, flour and cocoa. Available in Golden Yellow, Chocolate Joy and German Chocolate Delight. Blueberry Chex : Blueberry-flavored Gluten Free Chex cereal.

: Blueberry-flavored Gluten Free Chex cereal. Fiber One Protein Nut Bars : A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and five grams of sugar. Comes in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut.

: A high protein bar with 10 grams of protein and five grams of sugar. Comes in Chocolate Pretzel Nut and Sweet & Salty Roasted Nut. LÄRABAR Nut & Seed Crunchy Bars : A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors: Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Almond.

: A first-of-its-kind bar that combines sprouted chia seeds with honey and maple to create a lightly crunchy texture. Contains 10 ingredients or fewer, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher. Flavors: Maple Cinnamon, Honey Almond Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Almond. Nature Valley Biscuits in Coconut Butter : Each biscuit has 13 grams of whole grain made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut.

: Each biscuit has 13 grams of whole grain made with 100 percent natural whole grain oats and real toasted coconut. Nature Valley XL Protein Chewy Bars : XL Protein Chewy Bars are made with 15 grams of protein. Available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut. Gluten Free.

: XL Protein Chewy Bars are made with 15 grams of protein. Available in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Mixed Nut. Gluten Free. Old El Paso Blue Corn Stand ‘n Stuff Taco Shells : Made with only three ingredients.

: Made with only three ingredients. Pillsbury’s Best Pizza Dough : The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust.

: The new dough is individually rolled in clear parchment paper to make it easy to unroll, top and bake. Available in Classic and Thin Crust. Progresso Organic : Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone.

: Progresso is offering organic options including Organic Chicken Noodle, Organic Chicken and Wild Rice, Organic Tomato Basil, Organic Southwest Style Black Bean, Organic Savory Lentil, Organic Classic Minestrone. Yoplait Mix-Ins : Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond, and Mint Chocolate Delight.

: Creamy, traditional-style yogurt with textured crunch, available in Coconut Chocolate Almond, Key Lime Crunch, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Very Berry Crisp, Cherry Chocolate Almond, and Mint Chocolate Delight. Oui by Yoplait: Inspired by Yoplait’s Saveur d’Autrefois (“taste of yesteryear”) sold in France, Oui by Yoplait is made with simple ingredients like whole milk and real pieces of fruit. Cultured with a pot set approach, you eat each serving from the glass container in which the yogurt was cultured.

