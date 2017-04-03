Minnesota Tartan Week celebrates Scottish heritage

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
81-year-old man killed in Buffalo crash remembered
-
Seattle opening tiny house village for homeless
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Faces of autism
-
Two shot, one stabbed in Minneapolis
-
Shooting behind Azul Nightclub
-
Search for missing 22-year-old from New Hope
-
Morning Weather 4-3-2017
-
Bringing home a 10K pound sculpture
-
Motorcycle chase ends in DWI arrest
-
Alaska avalanche video courtesy Carole Triem
More Stories
-
Hunt's chili kits recalled over possible salmonella…Apr. 3, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Candlelight vigil honors SCSU student found deadApr. 3, 2017, 8:33 a.m.
-
Friends, family work to bring sculpture homeApr. 2, 2017, 11:29 p.m.