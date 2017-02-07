As we all know, the Obamas are taking a well-deserved vacation on some private islands in the Caribbean with their billionaire friend, Richard Branson.

A video has emerged that shows both Branson and Obama kite surfing and pretty much having a lot more fun than all of us here at work.

According to Branson's Twitter, he challenged the former president to a kite surf v. foilboard learning contest.

Challenged @barackobama to a kitesurf vs foilboard learning contest – here’s what happened https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/wEGSjL2TAr — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

Branson chronicles the whole competition on his website.

It doesn't really matter who wins but I'm sure we can all agree, we wished we could be vacationing on a private island on a luxury yacht in clear blue water being kissed by the sun.

See some of the pictures from the vacation.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)