This guy used a surprise tattoo to propose to his girlfriend (luckily, she said yes!)

This tattoo proposal is going viral (because it's adorable!) (Photo: Courtesy Brooke Wodark)

KUSA - Brooke Wodark had never tattooed anyone before -- so when her tattoo artist boyfriend asked her to try it on him, she was already nervous.

The tattoo in question turned out to be a little bit more than she bargained for … but in a good way.

If you’re not one of the almost 10 million people who have watched the video on Facebook, here’s what happened.

Vinny Capaldo-Smith is a tattoo artist. He had been dating Wodark for a year and a half when he asked her to tattoo a simple heart on his ankle.

Then, he pulled up his shorts, revealing a new tattoo with a drawing she had sketched on the table at dinner one night. Underneath was a note asking her to marry him. It had two checkboxes (think middle school). One said yes, the other said no.

Luckily, she checked the first one.

“In the actual video, it looks like I really messed it up, luckily I retouched it and got a clean red ‘x’” Wodark said.

The pair had been friends for five years – and actually met when Capaldo-Smith was giving her a tattoo. He works at Tribe Tattoo on Santa Fe Drive in Denver.

A couple years later, they started dating – and now, they’re planning for a wedding next fall.

“I was in complete shock,” Wodark said. “I cried for like three hours in happiness.”

Wodark says Capaldo-Smith asked her dad for permission to marry her at her parents’ 25th anniversary party.

Her mom (who adorably sent the video of the proposal to 9NEWS) told her she had been counting down the days until the big moment.

People on the internet have been joking about what would have happened if Wodark said no.

She says her now-fiancee told her he had a pretty good idea she’d say yes – and that if she didn’t, he already has plenty of tattoos, so he could have just laughed it off.

Now that they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, Wodark says not to expect this to be the last tattoo either of them get.

“I’m sure there’s many to come,” she said.

You can watch the video of the proposal below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://youtu.be/MleCWhvc-TM

© 2017 KUSA-TV