WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- The giraffe cam is back!

After YouTube removed the video Thursday morning for violating "nudity" standards, the live feed is back as the world awaits the birth of a baby giraffe.

It's happening with April, a 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

App users can watch live HERE.

Animal Adventure Park addressed the video's removal on their Facebook page:

This is April's fourth calf, which will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

We were streaming live video on the WKYC Facebook page until the streaming feed was interrupted:

Video is from the Animal Adventure Park.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.

Learn more here.

(© 2017 WKYC)