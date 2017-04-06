WATCH LIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- April is getting closer. On Wednesday (4/5) the Animal Adventure Park posted:

"April's backend has some significant "bulging" occurring."

Good luck, April!

Dr Tim stopped by with "words of encouragement". No pressure.....jeesh pic.twitter.com/u2YfCdGGiv — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) March 2, 2017

This is April's fourth calf, which will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

Video is from the Animal Adventure Park.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.

