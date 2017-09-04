Watch: Maid of honor's epic wedding fall

Alexandra Ruiz went for it during the entrance to her sister's wedding reception this summer. The rest is history - and on the Internet forever. (Photo: Canvas + Light)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - When Colorado maid of honor Alexandra Ruiz made her entrance at her sister's July wedding reception, she wanted it to be special.

And it was — so much so that a video of it has already been immortalized on the internet, making the rounds on Buzzfeed.com, MSN.com and the Today Show.

The 27-year-old, who owns two Fort Collins-based film production companies, was the maid of honor in her sister Rebecca's July 3 wedding in Larkspur, Colorado.

Wanting to make an entrance with the best man, David Daines, the two tried to psyche out the crowd by announcing they'd be doing the jump from "Dirty Dancing." The plan was for Daines to turn around at the last second, though, allowing Ruiz to jump on his back instead.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2x4KPPc

Can't see the video? Click here: http://noconow.co/2epymdt

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan