Blaine woman claims second $1M Minnesota Raffle prize

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A Blaine woman has claimed the second of two $1 million Minnesota Raffle prizes.

Joey Hunter heard one of the winning tickets was purchased in a Kwik Trip in Coon Rapids, but didn't think she bought her ticket there.

“I didn’t think much of it,” she recalled. So, she didn't get around to checking her ticket. That is until Thursday, while on her way to a hair appointment.

Her one and only raffle ticket matched one of the winning numbers drawn to win the $1 million top prize.

“I started bawling right away,” she explained. But, she continued on her way to the hair appointment.

About halfway through the appointment, she couldn't contain her excitement any longer.

“What am I doing here! I shouldn’t be here. This is a big one!” she said.

Hunter cut her appointment short and went straight to the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville

Hunter, a dental lab technician, says she and her husband are looking forward to being debt-free and plan to start college funds for their two children.

The other $1 million prize was claimed by Delane Emery of Webster, Wis. His winning ticket was purchased at Rock Creek Pit Stop in Pine City.

