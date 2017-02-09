Bryan and Alicia tour the Nutmobile

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vikings propose fence around new stadium
-
'Large-scale' drug dealer gets 15 years in prison
-
Gophers MBB Postgame
-
The 'Big One' is coming in 2017: A total solar eclipse
-
Affordable options for Valentine's Day
-
Boy with autism gets his own 'Zamboni'
-
Ray Christensen Gophers history
-
Illness closes Minnehaha Academy Upper Campus
-
Shakopee police mourn loss of colleague
-
Minnesota lawmakers start longshot bid to legalize marijuana
More Stories
-
Hazmat team cleans up Mercury spill in New UlmFeb. 9, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Protests, arrests as Mesa mom faces deportation…Feb. 8, 2017, 1:28 p.m.
-
Truck rollover shuts down I-94Feb. 9, 2017, 6:32 a.m.