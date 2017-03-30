Can this app 'unglue' your kids from their screens?

Cell phone stock image. Credit: Thinkstock images

Tablets and smartphones are fun, and children in particular love all the educational apps, games and videos to entertain them.

Then comes the part where you pry the device from their hands. Sometimes, it's amicable, but it can also turn into a tantrum-inducing endeavor.

Some parents may worry their kids are addicted to screens. Last fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics advised parents to limit older kids' digital time to no more than an hour or two a day. As a parent, you know how hard it can be to set limits.

But according to Alon Shwartz, co-founder of the app unGlue, it's no so much about "addiction" as it is teaching kids how to manage their time.

"It is much more severe for kids as they don’t have the lifetime experience, responsibilities, and tools us adults have," said Shwartz. "And it is still hard for us."

Enter unGlue.

Shwartz was so frustrated managing his own children's screen time, it prompted him to devise an app. UnGlue was inspired by an experience with his oldest son, 18, as he was finishing homework. He checked in, and his son was on his phone. After taking the phone, he followed up and found him on his computer. After a third check-in revealed his son on yet another device, he snatched all three and dumped them on his bed.

“It's not my proudest moment as a parent,” said Shwartz. “But then I realized ... wouldn't it be nice if we could do that with a single button?”

UnGlue manages how much time kids spend online. It's one of multiple apps available helping parents track their children's digital habits, including OurPact and Screen Time.

There's an unGlue app for parents, and one for children. Here's how it works:

The parents app serves as a dashboard, where they set what times kids can access the Internet, set limits on entertainment time, or pause access entirely for special occasions.

For kids, their version of unGlue shows a "time bank" where they see how much time they have each day on entertainment. Leftover time can rollover to the next day, but if they run out, they can earn more minutes by doing chores, for example, like cleaning their room or washing the dishes.

Shwartz says what makes unGlue different is it “really empowers kids to make the right decisions” about using their time.

UnGlue is available on iOS and Android to track and manage mobile device usage. For those wanting to expand to game consoles, computers, or other Wi-Fi devices, there's a version for the desktop, but requires a wired Internet connection. Users can also opt to purchase a $30 device called the unGlue Puck which syncs to the app and tracks non-mobile gadgets.

"From a technology standpoint, every other 'parental control' tool is a glorified on/off Internet switch," said Shwartz. "They simply turn off the internet at a specific time, which doesn’t work with our kids’ generation."

The app is focused on managing entertainment time on the Web, so if kids have homework requiring access to the Internet, they're able to surf the Web or use related educational programs. Shwartz says the app was created to encourage kids to set their own boundaries. "Our goal is to help our kids learn better habits around electronics and the Internet, which is what every parent wants to give their kids."

