Cheap Valentine's Day date ideas in the Twin Cities

It's $2 for all shows on Tuesday at Riverview Theater in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- If you celebrate Valentine's Day, there are plenty of affordable options for dates in the Twin Cities. Whether you're celebrating with a significant other or with friends, KARE 11 has a few suggestions.

If you love the outdoors:

Three Rivers Park District offers many Valentine programs, including candlelight snowshoe and hike events. While some events are full, there's still time to sign up for ones like the Valentine's snowshoe hike at New Prague Golf Course on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1-4 p.m. If there isn't enough snow for snowshoeing, the event turns into a hike. "I think people in Minnesota are up for the outdoors. They want to get outside and do something. So what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to do it by hiking? It's kind of unique to have a candlelit trail through the woods and with the snow and the candles it's kind of a really romantic way to hike through the woods," said Ryan Barth, outdoor education supervisor at the Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement in Maple Plain.

Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is offering two free winter events in February. The Sherburne Refuge and Friends of Sherburne will offer a moonlight ski/hike event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-9 p.m. If you don't plan on celebrating Valentine's Day until the weekend after, a snowshoe event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m. Both events will be held at the refuge's Oak Savanna Learning Center located just south of Sherburne County Road 9. To register, contact the refuge at 763-389-3323 or Sherburne@fws.gov.

There are plenty of options in the Twin Cities for ice skating. The Central Park Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove is the first refrigerated ice skating trail in Minnesota. Skating is free; rentals are $6.00.

If you love the indoors:

The Minnesota Historical Society will host a Victorian Poetry Slam in the James J. Hill House drawing room on Valentine's Day from 7-8 p.m. Costumed actors will perform poems by Dickinson, Poe, and more. Audience members are also encouraged to bring a short Victorian poem to read aloud. Tours of the house in St. Paul will follow the performance. It cost $12 and $10 if you're a MNHS member.

If you prefer comedy over poetry, check out Boy Kisses--a weekly comedy showcase run by Turner Barrowman, Collin Klug, Drew Janda and Robert Fones. Boy Kisses is every Sunday at Universe Games in Uptown. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and it's free.

Depending on the time and day, Bryant-Lake Bowl in Minneapolis charges anywhere from $2-$5 per game. Shoe rentals are $2.

If you love dinner and a movie:

Every Tuesday is date night at The Lowbrow in Minneapolis and this year it just happens to fall on Valentine's Day.

"We've been doing date night since the very beginning and I think it's one of the best date night deals in town," said Heather Bray, owner of The Lowbrow.

The date night deal: Two drinks (tap beer, house wine, white/red sangria), two dinners and one dessert for $30. According to Bray, date night starts at 5 p.m. The Lowbrow typically does not take reservations for parties under 6 but they will be taking limited reservations for Valentine's Day and leaving about half available for walk-ins.

Pizza Lucé will once again be donating 100 percent of its dessert sales on Valentine's Day to the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota. It applies to both dine-in and delivery and carry-out sales.

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day on the actual day, several movie theaters also offer great deals on Tuesday. St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis has a discount Tuesday: $5 tickets for any show and $3 for medium popcorn or soda. New Hope Cinema Grill also has a Tuesday special: $2 tickets for all movies. It's also $2 for all shows on Tuesday at Riverview Theater in Minneapolis.

"I think that we have a little bit of an atmosphere that you don't see everywhere else," said Nathan Smith, Riverview Theater manager.

Riverview Theater has been in the Howe neighborhood since 1949. You'll find just one screen here.

Smith added, "Dinner and a movie, that's the classic date."

