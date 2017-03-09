Coping with email stress

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- How often have you returned to work from a weekend or vacation and have been dismayed to see dozens, if not hundreds of emails in your inbox? It can be overwhelming, and it can actually affect your well-being.

A recent Workplace Options survey found 59 percent of U.S. workers admit they are using their mobile devices to do work after hours. Half of us are checking email in bed, and another 38 percent admit they will glance at their inbox while they're at the dinner table.

Jaime Martin, Editor-in-Chief of Experience Life Magazine says research indicates the constant connection to work and the demands that follow can create emotional exhaustion and chronic stress.

Martin's advice? Set clear boundaries. Establish early on with your employer your work hours and stick to that. Responding to email after hours sets up expectations you are available after work.

Turn off notifications for texts and emails. Knowing it's there will tempt you to respond. Martin says you can go a step further and take email off your mobile device altogether.

Establish email-free days. Many businesses rely on real-time responses. Martin says in those cases, workers could rotate days so someone is available, but no one person is expected to respond seven days a week.

Some businesses and even countries are taking it to another level- codifying it into policy and law. France enacted a new law this year giving employees the right to disconnect with their email once their workday ends.

