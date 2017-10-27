Couple turns Richfield home into purgatory

Both Liz and William Peterson are happy to have you by their piece of purgatory. Sounds inviting, doesn’t it? (Photo: KARE 11)

RICHFIELD, Minn. - Both Liz and William Peterson are happy to have you by their piece of purgatory. Sounds inviting, doesn’t it?

It’s not what you think.

They have affectionately named their home Halloween display Peterson's Purgatory.

"I would accuse myself we are definitely overboard...and that's OK."

Liz says by following it up with calling her husband “obsessed” with Halloween.

"They are fun neighbors. Their also really awesome neighbors."

It’s a glowing endorsement from Becky Gesswein who lives next door. The couple has been decorating their home for the past seven years.

“Liz is creative and we really get into it together,” William says. Liz would agree.

“I loved Halloween. I always had a lot of trick or treating even into high school. But my husband is obsessed. He loves Halloween. Sometimes In October, I get ignored. But it's our baby. It's what we do together."

To check out their home you can find it on 12th Avenue South between 63rd and 64th street in Richfield.

You can also find them on Facebook.



