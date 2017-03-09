Don't let Twitter trip up your social media game

Stock Image

MINNEAPOLIS -- "It's just a different way to communicate." Bob McNaney of public relations firm PadillaCRT is a former television reporter, and an expert in crisis management.

He's been watching President Trump's prolific Twitter feed, with an eye on how it might affect his clients.

When the President recently tweeted his daughter, Ivanka, had been treated unfairly by Nordstrom, retail experts kept a close eye on the company's bottom line. In a recent earnings call, Nordstrom called the effect of the presidential tweet "negligible," in spite of the firestorm of publicity it brought.

"A tweet from the President is not a crisis, it's just not," counseled McNaney. He does work with companies to develop strategies if they do find themselves in the cross hairs of social media.

"We do vulnerability scans for customers, what could go boom in the night," McNaney said. He says prepare for the eventuality bad news could come your way, but you don't have to respond to criticism on social media.

"Ask yourself, if you're an organization, are we going to change what we do fundamentally just because of one comment by one person?"

The same can apply for an individual using social media. "One of the most important things that we talk to companies about is make sure their employees know-- make sure that YOU know what your social media policy is."

"We're not saying don't engage in social media. It's a great tool. But remember, if people associate you with your company, that's as if you stood in the middle of Nicollet Mall and said 'Company X believes this,'" said McNaney.

Another factor to consider when engaging someone on Twitter, Facebook or any other platform - if someone is trolling you, is it in your best interest to fight back? McNaney says probably not. That can prolong the fight, or in the case of a company, a story they would rather see go away.

"If you want to get mad, you can get mad. But ask yourself, in your personal life, when you get angry with someone, does it make your day better? Does it make the problem go way? Generally the answer is no."

