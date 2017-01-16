Evers-Williams delivers Mpls. MLK Breakfast keynote

Myrlie Evers-Williams was the keynote speaker at the 27th annual MLK Holiday Breakfast on Jan. 16, 2017 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - It's been nearly 50 years since his death, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues to inspire. Nearly 2,000 people celebrated his life and legacy at the 27th annual MLK Holiday Breakfast Monday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The keynote speaker for the sold-out event was Myrlie Evers-Williams, wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

"I think of Dr. King and his message to each and every one of us. We are a great country if we allow ourselves to be. We can set the role for the world if we choose to be," she said.

In the 1960s, Evers delivered a message pleading for justice and equality. Words echoed by Evers-Williams amid racial tensions and political divides.

"How do we get rid of the bitterness that is there? The suspicion that is there?" Evers-Williams said. "It means we need to work on ourselves individually as well as reach out to others. Even though we may be going through all kinds of turmoil, sometimes it takes that to push us forward."

This year for the first time the event was held as a fundraiser for the Minneapolis Chapter of the United Negro College Fund.

(© 2017 KARE)