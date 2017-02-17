ask KARE: About about kids, technology and social media

Teen on smart phone. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Today's kids and teens are growing up in a world of technology and social media. 'If My Parents Only Knew' is a five-part series examining how kids are using technology for bullying, cheating, revenge porn and more. The series airs at 10 p.m. Sunday February 19 through Thursday Feb. 23.

Sunday: Bullying

Monday: Outsmarting parents with technology

Tuesday: Cheating

Wednesday: Revenge porn

Thursday: Apps parents should be aware of

We want to help parents find answers to their questions so Monday through Thursday Julie Nelson and Belinda Jensen will be talking to experts live on Facebook at 9 p.m.

Ask your questions here and Julie and Belinda will get the answers.

(© 2017 KARE)