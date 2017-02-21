Is tracking your teen the right thing to do?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- It seems like everyone has a smartphone these days, especially teenagers.
According to a PEW research study, 73 percent of teens have access to a smart phone and for some parents, it's what they're doing with their smartphone that can be frightening.
RELATED: 'If My Parents Only Knew' series on kids and technology
We've talked about various apps for parents to track their teens, but is tracking really the right thing to do? In fact, we've mentioned a few of the best tracking apps like TEENSAFE that pinpoints your child's exact GPS location or SECURETEEN that gives you your teens call logs and text messages, but how far is too far when it comes down to your teens' privacy?
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs