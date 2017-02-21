Is tracking your teen the right thing to do?

Tracking apps for your phone. Credit: Alicia Lewis

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- It seems like everyone has a smartphone these days, especially teenagers.

According to a PEW research study, 73 percent of teens have access to a smart phone and for some parents, it's what they're doing with their smartphone that can be frightening.

RELATED: 'If My Parents Only Knew' series on kids and technology

We've talked about various apps for parents to track their teens, but is tracking really the right thing to do? In fact, we've mentioned a few of the best tracking apps like TEENSAFE that pinpoints your child's exact GPS location or SECURETEEN that gives you your teens call logs and text messages, but how far is too far when it comes down to your teens' privacy?

"I don't know for sure if they are ready but they have been the last ones in their entire class to have phones so I kind of felt bad about that," said Coon Rapids resident Andy Vanderpool, a dad in the digital era to pre-teen twins. He's not alone when it comes to monitoring his kids digital footprint.

"it's very scary you know if they type something in and something crazy pops up and they are right there seeing it and I'm not there to explain... that's very scary," said Andy.

Before he purchased the phones, Andy did his research. He uses the M.M. Guardian App , giving this dad some peace of mind.

"I can activate and shut off applications, I can control what they can download, I can monitor their texts, I can monitor their web browsing and they have filters on all of that I can add and I can lock their phone right now if I wanted to if there was something going on," said Andy.

Tracking his daughters, building trust and setting rules. But how far is too far when tracking your teens every move?

"If you go into this situation with these apps it's even worse to some extent because one of the fundamental bases for parenting is trust," said U of M Professor of Communication Studies Ascan Koerner.

Professor Koerner says parents may be doing their children a disservice if they don't have an open line of communication from an early age but as they get older parents need to let their children make mistakes otherwise they won't learn.

"I think that as the trust builds and they learn how to use the technology, I think that I'll be knocking back that just as the age as they get older and just kind of let them become who they are," said Andy.

Professor Koerner reminds parents to let their child have autonomy as well as privacy which helps build the foundation of trust between a parent and child.

(© 2017 KARE)