Top 10 tips for raising tech healthy kids

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 and our sister stations around the country have been looking at the issues surrounding teens and technology. Bullying, cheating, revenge porn, finster and other apps are just a few of the topics we've touched on.
RELATED: If My Parents Only Knew series
We've also had a series of Facebook Live interviews with experts in the field. Dave Eisenmann M.A.Ed., has been the Director of Instructional Technology & Media Services at Minnetonka Public Schools since 2003. He joins us on Facebook Live on Thursday February 23 to talk more about helping kids manage technology in a healthy way and to answer parents' questions.
Here are his top 10 tips:
1. Proactively share values, consequences, & expectations away from home
2. Model a Healthy Balance, Focus, & Limit Entertainment vs. Educational Screen Time
3. Actively engage, monitor, & keep informed of trends
4. Set up a filter & restrictions for all screens
5. Talk about pornography & sexting
6. Emphasize that nothing is private (Future Employment, College Admissions)
7. Explain that everything is permanent (Digital Footprint/Shadow) and represent yourself positively online
8. Talk about respectful etiquette & cyberbullying
9. Avoid Violent Video Games
10. Teach the Dangers of Distracted Driving
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs