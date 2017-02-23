Top 10 tips for raising tech healthy kids

KARE
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 and our sister stations around the country have been looking at the issues surrounding teens and technology. Bullying, cheating, revenge porn, finster and other apps are just a few of the topics we've touched on. 

We've also had a series of Facebook Live interviews with experts in the field.  Dave Eisenmann M.A.Ed., has been the Director of Instructional Technology & Media Services at Minnetonka Public Schools since 2003.  He joins us on Facebook Live on Thursday February 23 to talk more about helping kids manage technology in a healthy way and to answer parents' questions.

Here are his top 10 tips:

1. Proactively share values, consequences, & expectations away from home


2. Model a Healthy Balance, Focus, & Limit Entertainment vs. Educational Screen Time


3. Actively engage, monitor, & keep informed of trends


4. Set up a filter & restrictions for all screens


5. Talk about pornography & sexting


6. Emphasize that nothing is private (Future Employment, College Admissions)


7. Explain that everything is permanent (Digital Footprint/Shadow) and represent yourself positively online


8. Talk about respectful etiquette & cyberbullying


9. Avoid Violent Video Games


10. Teach the Dangers of Distracted Driving
 

