Discussing end-of-life decisions with your loved ones

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 has teamed up with The Convenings Project – a joint effort of Honoring Choices Minnesota and the Bruce Kramer Collaborative. Over the next several weeks, on air and online, KARE 11 will be featuring very personal stories to help you better understand the importance of advance-care planning.

This week the Executive Director of Honoring Choices Minnesota joined KARE 11 News at 11 a.m. talked about specifics of the health care directives.

Here are some of her tips:

1. The document alone isn’t enough – the conversation about the plan is critical.

2. The language used in the document is very important – people often write confusing or vague statements.

3. The directive offers you the chance to write messages to your loved ones as well as your health care team.

4. It’s important to share! After the directive is written, copies need to be given to all who will likely be involved

KARE 11's Life Decisions section has more information and the stories and interviews we've done to help families discuss end of life decisions.

