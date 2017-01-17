Legislation could help create better palliative care in MN

Caregiver and patient. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 has partnered with Honoring Choices and the Bruce Kramer Collective to find out more about creating health directives and making educated end-of-life choices.

This year Minnesota legislators have the opportunity to help get better palliative care choices for Minnesotans. There is a push this year to create a special advisory committee for palliative care.

Palliative care is for anyone with chronic illnesses that have challenging symptom management. The emphasis will be helping people living all over the state of Minnesota not just the metro areas.

Dr. Richard Shank, a retired internist, now works with Honoring Choices and helping people create health directives and make other critical health and life decisions.

RELATED: More information on end-of-life decisions and KARE's coverage

(© 2017 KARE)