Life, death and organ donation

MINNEAPOLIS - For Greg McFarlane, his heart's deepest cry would later become a joyful rhythm.

"This may sound morbid, but I am not sure how long I will be here. After all, I didn't know I would be here now."

That's because 11 months ago, Greg faced his toughest challenge. Renal Kidney failure.

"The reality is that someone has to sacrifice something for me in order for me to live," McFarlane said.

"There are more than 120,000 people in our nation waiting for a transplant. Men women and children who will likely die while waiting," said Susan Larson of LifeSource, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

She says registering is simple. You can sign up online or in-person at your local motor vehicle department. Registering online takes just a few minutes. All you need is some identification information and your driver's license or state ID.

Most organ and tissue donations occur after the donor dies. But as McFarlane discovered, living donation is an option.

McFarlane's deepest cry turned to praise the day his niece, Angela, donated her kidney.

"This kind of demonstration of love goes beyond words. I can't find anything to show or describe my gratitude," he said.

Nearly 6,000 living donations take place each year. That's about four out of every 10 donations.

