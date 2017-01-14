New hair trends for 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Worries over genealogy website
-
Prince's divorce file made public
-
Dairy farm fire kills herd of cows in Elko
-
Mixed reactions after Wild mascot skit Thursday night
-
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann walks down the aisle
-
New developments in Prince's estate case
-
Police investigate fish house break-ins in north metro
-
Winter snow and ice DIY hacks
-
BTN11: Bill would make freeway protesting a serious crime
-
Morning weather 1-14-2017
More Stories
-
Warrants: Teacher shot by Mankato officer was high on drugsJan 14, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
3 wounded after domestic situation in Anoka Co.Jan 14, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 12Jan 14, 2017, 12:14 p.m.