Fall-proofing homes for seniors

It is estimated that every 11 seconds, an elderly person goes to the ER because of a fall.

According to experts, falls are the leading cause of serious and sometimes fatal injuries in older adults. Yet, most are completely preventable.

Twin Cities home medical equipment expert Jesse Neumann from Corner Home Medical stopped by KARE 11 to share some quick and easy ways seniors can reduce their risk of injury.

Tips for preventing falls at home:

- Bathrooms: Make it nonslip and add grab bars

- Stairways and Hallways: Install handrails

- Bedrooms: Clear out the clutter

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's Senior Linkage Line.

