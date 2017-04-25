Car buying tips for older drivers

Buick Enclave crossover SUV is among 1.18 million full0size crossovers GM recalled because wiring of seat-mounted side air bags could fail. (Photo: Buick)

Industry experts say this is a good time for car buyers. Already, dealers are offering incentives and the largest discounts since the Great Recession.

Still, buying a car is a big decision.

Financial professional Mike Kojonen, owner of Principal Preservation Services, shares advice about what older drivers should consider before buying a car.

Retirees will want many of the same features as younger drivers, but there are a few areas they should especially consider, like depreciation and safety.

Car depreciation begins the moment you drive it off the lot. Kojonen says retirees on a fixed income will want to minimize depreciation as much as they can. They should consider buying a late model used car or research makes and models that do a better job of maintaining their values.

Also, safety is key for older drivers. As we get older vision and reflexes tend to deteriorate. Kojonen says there is new technology that can help older drivers with slower response times stay safe on the road. A camera and rear proximity sensors are more widely available. Other good safety features include automatic braking and warning sensors. On Mike’s website there is a link to a tool that helps older drivers find the best smart features in a car to optimize comfort and safety.



Steps to Buying a Car

Determine What You Can Afford

Build a Down Payment

Research Your Loan

Cut Your Loan Short

Consider Leasing

