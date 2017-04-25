Car buying tips for older drivers

Industry experts say this is a good time for car buyers. Already, dealers are offering incentives and the largest discounts since the Great Recession.
Still, buying a car is a big decision.
Financial professional Mike Kojonen, owner of Principal Preservation Services, shares advice about what older drivers should consider before buying a car.
Retirees will want many of the same features as younger drivers, but there are a few areas they should especially consider, like depreciation and safety.
Car depreciation begins the moment you drive it off the lot. Kojonen says retirees on a fixed income will want to minimize depreciation as much as they can. They should consider buying a late model used car or research makes and models that do a better job of maintaining their values.
Also, safety is key for older drivers. As we get older vision and reflexes tend to deteriorate. Kojonen says there is new technology that can help older drivers with slower response times stay safe on the road. A camera and rear proximity sensors are more widely available. Other good safety features include automatic braking and warning sensors. On Mike’s website there is a link to a tool that helps older drivers find the best smart features in a car to optimize comfort and safety.
Steps to Buying a Car
- Determine What You Can Afford
- Build a Down Payment
- Research Your Loan
- Cut Your Loan Short
- Consider Leasing
