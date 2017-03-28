Children could help parents live longer

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Being a parent definitely has its ups and downs, but according to a new study, it may actually help people live longer.

Researchers say having kids can actually add almost two years to a person's life, especially as they get older. Dr. Eric Anderson, a palliative care specialist with Allina Health, discusses how kids might expand =life expectancy, as well as other ways to stay healthy as you age.

More information on healthy aging is available online.

The Minnesota Board on Aging’s Senior LinkAge Line is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Experts will take phone calls on a variety of aging-related topics. The toll-free number to call is 1-800-333-2433.

