GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Family caregivers face numerous challenges in their daily role and duties. The stress of being the primary provider can be overwhelming and affect the quality of care for loved ones.

Experts say caregivers need to schedule time for themselves so they can rest and recharge. “Minnesota Good Age” Editor Sarah Jackson appeared on KARE 11 to talk about the magazine’s March issue and featured caregiver article.

Jackson says it’s important to take a breather from the demands of the 24/7 job. Among the suggested local cities to visit are New Ulm, St. Cloud, Duluth and Lake City. Jackson says caregivers should do their homework when selecting a brief getaway.

“Minnesota Good Age” is a free monthly magazine, available at more than 1,000 news racks in the metro area, including most local Walgreens, senior centers and libraries.

You can also read the magazine online at mngoodage.com. And for information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's "Senior Linkage Line". Experts are on hand weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The toll free number to call is 1 (800) 333-2433.

