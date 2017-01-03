Finding help to pay your winter heating bills

Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's just a fact of life in Minnesota - temperatures in the winter often fall well below zero.

When the temperature plunges many people just crank up the thermostat, but that can be too costly for seniors and other people on a fixed or limited budget.

There are assistance programs aimed to help those in need this winter. Community Action Partnership of Suburban Hennepin is an organization that works with groups in Hennepin County to help improve the lives of low-income people.

If you meet income requirements you can apply for the Energy Assistance Program. They also have an Emergency Repair Program to help you make repairs to your broken furnace. Check out their website for the application and more resource information.

