Helping seniors take the right medication
Jane Olson, the MinnesotaHelp Network Data Coordinator for the Minnesota Board on Aging talked about the importance daily medication reminders for the vulnerable. Olson says taking the wrong medication can put seniors at serious risk and in some cases lea
KARE 2:25 PM. CDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Radio legend Roger Erickson passes at 89Oct 31, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
-
Security guard guilty of lying to policeOct 31, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Anti-sex trafficking push begins ahead of Super BowlOct 30, 2017, 10:48 p.m.