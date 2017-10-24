How to hire a home care provider

Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The personal care aide job category is the second fastest-growing job group in the nation, with an estimated 2.2-million jobs anticipated by 2024.

Minnesota has one of the highest employment rates, with more than 67,000 personal care aides as of 2016

Today in the Sandwich Generation looking at the importance of home care providers and what you need to know if you're considering hiring one.

Jim Pitzner is the Home Instead Senior Care owner and Terri Soto is a Home Instead Senior Care CAREGiver.





© 2017 KARE-TV