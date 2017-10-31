Medication reminders critical for seniors

Stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Experts say Americans over the age of 65 take an average of 10 medications daily.

Taking the right pill at the right time is a huge challenge for many aging adults.

Jane Olson, the MinnesotaHelp Network Data Coordinator for the Minnesota Board on Aging talked about the importance daily medication reminders for the vulnerable. Olson says taking the wrong medication can put seniors at serious risk and in some cases lead to death.

An important role of being a family caregiver includes managing older loved ones’ medications. These days more and more families are using technology to send electronic reminders to seniors.

Some caregivers use free Medication Reminder apps for smartphones. Experts say families who don’t have access

to cell phones can use an alarm wrist watch, talking clocks or preloaded weekly pill trays that are delivered to the home.

For more information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging’s Senior LinkAge Line.

Experts will answer your questions weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm, free of charge. The toll free number is 1 (800) 333-2433.

