Minnesota Board on Aging tips on preventing falls

Minnesota Board on Aging's booth at Healthfair 11. Credit: KARE 11

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Minnesota Board of Aging is now in the Healthfair 11 Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

Stop by for screenings and information about preventing falls.

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's Senior Linkage Line.

Experts are on hand to answer your questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The toll free number is 1 (800) 333-2433.

