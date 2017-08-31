KARE
Minnesota Board on Aging tips on preventing falls

The Minnesota Board on Aging has a booth at the Healthfair 11 Building. On KARE 11 News at 11 Ellery found out about preventing falls as we age.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:40 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Minnesota Board of Aging is now in the Healthfair 11 Building at the Minnesota State Fair. 

Stop by for screenings and information about preventing falls.

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's Senior Linkage Line.
Experts are on hand to answer your questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The toll free number is 1 (800) 333-2433.

