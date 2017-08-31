Minnesota Board on Aging tips on preventing falls

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Minnesota Board of Aging is now in the Healthfair 11 Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Stop by for screenings and information about preventing falls.
For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's Senior Linkage Line.
Experts are on hand to answer your questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The toll free number is 1 (800) 333-2433.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs