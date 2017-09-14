PurpleRideStride MN to create pancreatic cancer awareness

PurpleStride for pancreatic cancer awareness. Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Experts say pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer, with a five year survival of just 9 percent in the United States.

Of the approximate 980 Minnesotans diagnosed with the disease this year, only 88 will live to see the year 2022. The median age of pancreatic cancer patients is 70, and approximately half all diagnoses are in people ages, 55 to 74.

The Pancreatic Cancer Network or PanCan is inspiring people to take action and fight to end the deadly disease. PanCan’s goal is to double pancreatic cancer survival rates by 2020.

Founder Pamela Acosta Marquardt and pancreatic cancer survivor Nancy Marian appeared on KARE to share their personal stories with the disease. PurpleRideStride Minnesota 2017, one of 55 awareness events held by PanCan nationwide, is Saturday, September 16 at Elm Creek Regional Park in Maple Grove.

Thousands of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates will all gather. The rides start at 6:30am, with the fun run/family friendly walk at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited. To register or donate to PurpleRideStride Minnesota visit purpleridestride.org. Or, call 877-2-PANCAN.

