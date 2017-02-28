Retirement gender gap widens as women continue to save less

Woman going over bills. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There’s a new battle of the sexes brewing when it comes to saving for retirement.

Unfortunately the gap is growing wider and women are falling behind. A lot of women are doing everything right when it comes to retirement. Women are 10 percent more likely to enroll in their workplace savings plan, and they’re more likely to save a bigger chunk of their paycheck than men.

But as Matt Gulbransen, owner of Callahan Financial Planning Corporation, explains, women have a lot of factors stacked up against them. A woman makes 79 cents for each dollar a man earns and that has an impact

when saving for retirement, said Gulbransen.

In addition, women are living longer which means women need to plan for a longer retirement. Gulbransen advices that women try to put their retirement first. “A bleeding heart can be murder on a budget,” says Gulbransen. “More than one-third of Baby Boomers are financially supporting their adult

children, and it is putting the parents’ retirements in jeopardy.”

A woman may also dip into her retirement savings to pay for her children’s education, or she may loan money to relatives that may never be repaid.

Women need to pay themselves first. Gulbransen recommends putting 10-15 percent of your salary into your 401(k) or IRA. Have the money automatically withdrawn from each paycheck so you are not tempted to spend it.

