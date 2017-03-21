Sandwich Generation: Donate or volunteer with Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With the help of thousands of caring volunteers, Metro Meals on Wheels delivers more than one million nutritious meals to seniors and people with disabilities every year.

However, the demand is up, and more individuals are needed to better service the community. The program’s executive director, Patrick Rowan says, “Meals on Wheels depends on the kindness and generosity of individuals volunteering or making financial contributions to help our neighbors age in their own homes. We are committed to continuing that mission regardless of challenges posed by potential cuts to federal funding."

Rowan and caregiver Michelle Kellogg appeared on KARE 11 to talk about the importance of volunteering and the positive impact it has in our community.

Metro Meals on Wheels is the association of 32 Meals on Wheels programs in the Twin Cities metro area. To sign up, donate or volunteer, call 612.623.3363 or check out their website.

And for information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's "Senior Linkage Line". Experts are on hand weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The toll free number to call is 1 (800) 333-2433.

