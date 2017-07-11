Sandwich Generation: Elder Law helps families plan for life changes

File Photo (Getty Images)

Life is a process of constant change, especially as we age. The Elder Law helps families plan for those changes, and a loved one’s growing needs.

Minneapolis Attorney Cathryn Reher, from the Long, Reher, Hanson & Price law firm, specializes

in Elder Law. Reher appeared on KARE TV to explain the many legal services available to caregivers and their families.

An elder law attorney addresses legal planning for a person’s changing financial, residential, and

personal care needs that result from aging, illness, or physical or mental disability. Reher says

the sooner a person begins planning, the more independence, privacy, flexibility, and options they’ll have.

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's Senior Linkage Line.

Experts are on hand to answer your questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The toll free number is 1 (800) 333-2433.



