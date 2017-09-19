Sandwich Generation: Free Alzheimer's and dementia training

A nurse holds the hands of a person suffering from Alzheimer's disease (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

Experts say the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to more than triple in the next few decades from five million today, to more than 16 million by 2050 unless a cure is found.

Thursday, September 21st is “Alzheimer’s Learning Day”, a day people are encouraged to learn more about the disease and other dementia disorders and educate others.

As the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s grows, communities need to adapt and become more accessible to those living with dementia-related diseases.

Home Instead Senior Care owner and executive director Vitaly Salo appeared on KARE 11 News at 11 to invite everyone to participate in two free live training webinars featuring leading experts in Alzheimer’s

and dementia care.

Home Instead Senior Care in Bursnville will also conduct a free workshop. The event is Thursday, Sept 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Home Instead Senior Care’s Alzheimer’s Learning Day, tips for respectfully interacting with someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia or to register for the free workshops, go to AlzLearn.com.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, take these five steps

