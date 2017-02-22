KARE
Sandwich Generation: New treatments for hip replacement and high blood pressure

In this week's Sandwich Generation a look at hip replacement surgery while you are awake and advancements in high blood pressure treatment.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:00 PM. CST February 22, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Each Tuesday on KARE 11 at 11 a.m. we look at issues that touch the 'Sandwich Generation'. The 'Sandwich Generation' is a generation of people typically in their 30s, 40s or early 50s who are both raising younger children and caring for elderly parents.

This week covers hip replacement surgery while you are awake and new information on more aggressive treatments for high blood pressure.

The Sandwich Generation is brought to you by the Minnesota Board on Aging. 

And for more information you can go online Senior LinkAge Line: A one stop shop for Minnesota Seniors or call 1-800-333-2433.

(© 2017 KARE)


