Seniors taking a self defense class. Credit: NBC

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - In this week's Sandwich Generation NBC looks at self-defense for seniors and a new wrinkle reducing treatment.

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's "Senior Linkage Line". Experts are on hand weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The toll free number to call is 1 (800) 333-2433.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM