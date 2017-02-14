Sandwich Generation: Seniors working into retirement

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

Working into retirement has become common for many seniors in America, and many are working because they have no choice.

66% of Baby Boomers plan to work past age 65 or do not plan to retire at all. Most of those who plan to continue working say it’s because they need the income or health benefits.

Tuesday on KARE 11 at 11 local financial professional Mike Kojonen, owner of Principal Preservation Services, shared advice about what you can do to avoid having to work through retirement. Kojonen recommends older workers play catchup on their retirement contributions by maxing out the yearly contribution amounts.

He also advices that those near retirement reduce their account fees. Kojonen says if you’re trying to save as much as you can for retirement, you can’t afford to spend more than you have to on fees. Finally, he suggests that older workers wipe out debt. Once they are in retirement they will likely be on a fixed income, and any debt they have will be a huge drain on their budget.

For more information about retirement savings goals for workers of different ages, check out Mike’s website at preserveyourdollars.com. And remember, you can also call the Minnesota Board on Aging's "Senior Linkage Line" about a variety of aging-related topics.

The free service is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 1 (800) 333-2433.



