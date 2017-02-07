Sandwich Generation: Treating l'ow vision'

Stock Image

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s estimated that more than four million Americans, ages 40 and older, are visually impaired. And of those, three million are living with a condition called low vision.

February is Low Vision Awareness month. As part of Tuesday's 'Sandwich Generation' report, Dr. Chris Palmer from Low Vision Restoration, stopped by KARE 11 to explain what it is and how it’s treated.

Dr. Palmer describes low vision as vision that is not good enough to do what a person wants to do and is not correctable or curable with normal glasses, contact lenses, or surgery as it can be for those who are nearsighted, farsighted or have an astigmatism.

Low vision can take many forms including blurred vision, blind spots, or tunnel vision. Most people with low vision still have partial sight, even though it’s impaired. However, Dr. Palmer says with the right knowledge,

tools, and care, people living with low vision can make the most of their reduced sight.

For more information about low vision, click here. Or, for a free phone consultation with Dr. Palmer, call (612) 729-3030 or (888) 882-2040.

