Sandwich Generation: What varicose and spider veins reveal about health

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - After trading in our jeans for summer shorts, many of us may notice some little red lines on our legs that we didn’t see before. And, experts say if you’re like half of all adults, you may have varicose veins.

Dr. Joseph Karam, a vascular surgeon with the Minneapolis Heart Institute and Allina Health talked about what varicose and spider veins can say about your health.

Women and people over 50 are the most likely to get varicose veins and family history plays a big part of it. They also increase the more sedentary or obese a person is.

