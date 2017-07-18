Seniors 'SNAP' out of hunger, staying independent longer

(Photo: Thinkstock/jacoblund)

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota seniors rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, for healthy nutrition.

SNAP is a federally funded program that helps people with low incomes buy food. In 2016, just under 60 percent of seniors who qualify were signed up.

Tikki Brown with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) appeared on KARE-TV to explain how the program works as well as how seniors can participate. DHS has taken many steps to make it easier for seniors to enroll in the nation’s most effective anti-hunger program.

Currently, about 60 percent of the seniors receiving SNAP live in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area.

For information on a wide variety of aging-related topics like SNAP, call the Minnesota Board on Aging's "Senior Linkage Line". Experts are on hand to answer your questions weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm. The toll free number to call is 1-800-333-2433.

For more information on SNAP, visit the DHS website here or go to Benefits.gov.

