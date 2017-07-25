Summer of Service to Seniors: Meal Pack Challenge

Stock photo senior meals. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The AARP is helping to feed seniors this summer. Their Meal Pack Challenge is a nationwide effort and they are stopping in the Twin Cities on August 6.

AARP is looking for volunteers to help pack 500,000 meals for seniors in the Twin Cities. Too often seniors go hungry and do not have nutritious meals.

The packing event is on August 6, 2017 at the University of St. Thomas located at 2115 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota 55105.

You can sign up here.

