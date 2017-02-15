Teaching kids about healthy adult relationships

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

America celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Many couples exchanged sweet words and surrounded themselves with hearts and flowers.

But beyond the cards, candy and flowers of Valentine’s Day, what is our society’s take on love and romance? And what are the images and messages that shape our children’s understanding of this important part of life?

Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of the weekly podcast “Mom Enough, appeared on KARE 11 at 11 to discuss what parents can do to prepare their children to be in healthy, respectful relationships when they grow up and discover the power of Cupid’s arrow.

Marti’s Tips:

Build a secure attachment with your child

Be intentional about the example you set

Discuss with your children the messages of pop culture

Talk explicitly with your children about respectful, loving sexual relationships



