Teaching kids to set and respect boundaries

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

Recent news headlines are filled with stories of men violating the boundaries of others, particularly women, who are sexually harassed or assaulted in staggering numbers.

So, what do these stories mean for parents who want to raise children to never treat others with such disrespect? Twin Cities developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of Mom Enough, appeared on KARE 11 News at 11 to help. She says starting with basic lessons about boundaries, respect and empathy in the earliest years of life.

Mom Enough is a free weekly podcast, that explores the many facets of motherhood in today’s world, from daily parenting joys and struggles to considering big questions of how society views and values mothers and mothering.



© 2017 KARE-TV