Frozen Friday: Winter Grilling Tips

MINNEAPOLIS --- Is your grill just gathering dust in your garage during the winter?

If you answered yes, this Frozen Friday segment is for you.

Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado visited Kitchen Window in Minneapolis to learn the best winter grilling tips.

According to Chef Doug Huemoeller:

Think comfort foods, not summer foods

The colder it is, the cooler your grill will be. Use your grill to slow cook foods that cook between 220-350°F.

Use indirect cooking methods when possible to avoid overcooking the bottom of the food.

Cook to temperature, not to time. Use a remote probe thermometer for rough temperature and a digital thermocouple for final temperature.

Consider fire bricks or baking stones to help with heat retention

if you're looking to unleash your inner Julia Child, Kitchen Window offers cooking classes for different types of cuisines.

